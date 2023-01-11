UrduPoint.com

Bolsonaro Plans To Return To Brazil From US By End Of January - Reports

Umer Jamshaid Published January 11, 2023 | 02:10 PM

Bolsonaro Plans to Return to Brazil From US by End of January - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2023) Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro plans to return to his homeland from the United States by the end of January, CNN Brasil reported on Wednesday.

Bolsonaro, who was hospitalized with abdominal pain in Florida on Monday and left the hospital on the following day, said that he planned to return home earlier as Brazilian doctors had better picture of his condition.

It comes a day after Brazilian Senator Renan Calheiros sent a request to Brazil's Federal Supreme Court Judge, Alexandre de Moraes, to seek Bolsonaro's immediate extradition from the US. According to the senator, the former head of state is responsible for the unrest in Brazil.

In addition, Brazilian Deputy Prosecutor General Lucas Rocha Furtado has asked a court to freeze Bolsonaro's assets.

Bolsonaro lost the presidential election in Brazil in October and left for the United States in December 30, a day before his term ended, thus avoiding the inauguration of his successor Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva. Bolsonaro's supporters, rallying against the election results since their announcement, stepped up the protest last week and attempted to storm several government buildings on Sunday. Police regained control of the buildings by the evening and arrested over 400 protesters.

Related Topics

Election Storm Protest Supreme Court Police Florida Rocha Brazil United States January October December Sunday From Government Court

Recent Stories

PTI Chairman has no desire to dissolve assemblies ..

PTI Chairman has no desire to dissolve assemblies in KP, Punjab: Kaira

2 hours ago
 DP World announces greenest-ever year at Southampt ..

DP World announces greenest-ever year at Southampton

3 hours ago
 De-notification of Punjab CM: LHC resumes hearing ..

De-notification of Punjab CM: LHC resumes hearing on Chauhary Pervaiz Elahi's pl ..

3 hours ago
 Iqra Aziz asks fans to subscribe her YouTube chann ..

Iqra Aziz asks fans to subscribe her YouTube channel

5 hours ago
 US seeks more assistance for flood-stricken Pakist ..

US seeks more assistance for flood-stricken Pakistan

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 January 2023

6 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.