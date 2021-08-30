UrduPoint.com

Bombing Attack On Police Station In Colombia Injures 14 People - Authorities

Bombing Attack on Police Station in Colombia Injures 14 People - Authorities

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th August, 2021) Twelve police officers and two civilians have been injured in a bomb explosion at a police station in the Colombian city of Cucuta, the local police chief, Gen. Oscar Moreno, said on Monday.

"The criminals left an improvised explosive device under one of our street chairs; as a result, a part of our buildings sustained physical damage," Moreno said in a statement, adding that among the victims were employees who arrived before the start of the workday; some were hospitalized with trauma to their ears.

Moreno went on to say that the police have collected important clues related to the attack and would present versions of what happened upon analyzing the evidence.

