Boris Johnson Takes Over as UK Prime Minister on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th July, 2019) Boris Johnson, a flamboyant Brexiteer and former UK foreign secretary, is expected to take over as prime minister on Wednesday after winning the Conservative leadership contest.

He defeated the incumbent foreign minister, Jeremy Hunt, by a two to one margin in the vote of party members after Theresa May announced her resignation two months ago.

In a victory speech on Tuesday, the 55-year-old said his main goals as prime minister would be to deliver Brexit by October 31, unite the Tories, defeat the Labour opposition and "energize our country."

On Wednesday, Johnson will attend an audience with the Queen at Buckingham Palace where he will be asked to form a government.

He is expected to make key appointments on the same day, including the foreign and home secretaries and the treasury chief, after several senior ministers said they would not serve under him.