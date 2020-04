British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's health "continues to improve" on his fourth day in intensive care battling coronavirus, his official spokesman said on Thursday

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2020 ) :British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's health "continues to improve" on his fourth day in intensive care battling coronavirus, his official spokesman said on Thursday.

"The prime minister had a good night and continues to improve in intensive care at St Thomas' Hospital. He's in good spirits," the spokesman added.