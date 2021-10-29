UrduPoint.com

Borrell Hopes To Sign EU-Mercosur Association During Paraguay's Presidency Of Trade Block

Umer Jamshaid 24 seconds ago Fri 29th October 2021 | 12:00 AM

Borrell Hopes to Sign EU-Mercosur Association During Paraguay's Presidency of Trade Block

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2021) EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell says he hopes for close cooperation with Paraguay during the country's presidency in the South American trade bloc Mercosur with a view to signing the association agreement, the European External Action Service (EEAS) said on Thursday.

On Thursday, Borrell held a meeting with Paraguay's Foreign Minister Euclides Acevedo in Brussels.

"HR/VP expressed that the EU looks forward to working closely with Paraguay during its Mercosur Presidency next year, with a view to concluding the EU-Mercosur Association Agreement. The Agreement will provide a framework for strengthening and modernising our relations," the EEAS said in a press release.

At the meeting, Borrell and Acevedo also discussed the state of the bilateral EU - Paraguay relationship and the regional developments in Latin America.

The EU and Mercosur announced they had reached a free trade agreement in principle at the 2019 G20 Osaka summit, following two decades of negotiations. But the European Parliament said in 2020 that the pact could not be ratified in its current form due to concerns over deforestation in the Amazon region.

If signed, the EU-Mercosur Association would be the largest free trade deal for the Mercosur bloc, which includes Argentina, Brazil, Paraguay and Uruguay, as well as for the EU in terms of tariff reduction on the export of goods to Mercosur countries.

Related Topics

Parliament Brussels Osaka Argentina Brazil Paraguay Uruguay 2019 2020 Agreement

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed receives &#039;Nazarbayev Prize ..

Mohamed bin Zayed receives &#039;Nazarbayev Prize for a Nuclear-Weapon-Free Wor ..

16 minutes ago
 Ras Al Khaimah’s economy set for healthy growth ..

Ras Al Khaimah’s economy set for healthy growth post-pandemic

46 minutes ago
 Expo 2020 Dubai, an opportunity to learn from UAE: ..

Expo 2020 Dubai, an opportunity to learn from UAE: Minister of Foreign Affairs o ..

1 hour ago
 AED4.9 bn of weeklong real estate transactions rec ..

AED4.9 bn of weeklong real estate transactions recorded in Dubai

1 hour ago
 Performance review of ministries completed

Performance review of ministries completed

4 minutes ago
 Blinken, French Counterpart Discuss Cooperation in ..

Blinken, French Counterpart Discuss Cooperation in Indo-Pacific, Sahel - State D ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.