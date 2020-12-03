UrduPoint.com
Borsa Istanbul Up At Thursday Open

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 03rd December 2020 | 01:43 PM

Borsa Istanbul up at Thursday open

Turkey's benchmark stock index opened at 1,327.66 points on Thursday, rising 0.16% or 2.17 points from the previous close

ANKARA (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2020 ) :Turkey's benchmark stock index opened at 1,327.66 points on Thursday, rising 0.16% or 2.17 points from the previous close.

At the previous close, Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 index rose by 0.02% to 1,325.49 points, with a daily trading volume of 30.4 billion Turkish liras ($3.9 billion).

The US dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate rose to 7.8530 as of 9.30 a.m. local time (0630GMT), versus 7.8300 on Wednesday.

The euro/Turkish lira exchange rate also increased to 9.5180 from 9.4470, while one British pound traded for 10.5420 Turkish liras, up from 10.4620 at Wednesday's close.

One barrel of Brent crude oil sold for around $48 as of 10.00 a.m. local time (0700GMT).

