UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bosnian Authorities Resettle Large Migrant Camp On EU Border - Interior Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Thu 12th December 2019 | 01:40 AM

Bosnian Authorities Resettle Large Migrant Camp on EU Border - Interior Minister

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th December, 2019) Bosnian authorities resettled migrants from the most problematic camp on the border with Croatia without incidents, Interior Minister Dragan Mektic said on Wednesday.

Last week, Nermina Cemalovic, the health minister of the Una-Sana region, told Sputnik that the area near EU border was on the brink of a humanitarian catastrophe due to the influx of migrants, including those carrying dangerous contagious diseases. After the collapse of tents due to heavy snow, people in the camp began a hunger strike, and EU officials demanded that the migrants be resettled due to inhumane conditions. In the early hours of Wednesday, under tight police control, migrants were taken by several buses from the camp to the Usivac reception center and the former Blazuj military barracks near Sarajevo, which have yet to be adapted to accommodate a large number of people.

"Before the evacuation from Vucjak, hundreds of migrants appeared there who had never been there before, there were 750 of them, so there was no space in Usivac, and Blazuj was the only solution," the minister said at a press conference on Wednesday and noted that the action was held without incidents.

He assured that all those transported to the former barracks received bunks, sleeping bags, blankets, and the issues with bathrooms and heating would be resolved in the near future.

"Migrants are there in a safe and secure space," Mektic said.

Since 2015, Europe has been experiencing its worst migration crisis in recent history, and is struggling to accommodate hundreds of thousands of refugees and migrants fleeing hostilities in the middle East and North Africa.

Though the Western Balkan migrant route leading from Greece through Macedonia and Serbia to Croatia was closed in 2016, migrants continue to cross into the continent through a new Balkan route, increasing pressure on the reception capacities of Bosnia and Herzegovina, Albania, and Montenegro.

Related Topics

Africa Police Snow Europe Interior Minister Sarajevo Albania Bosnia And Herzegovina Serbia Croatia Macedonia Greece Middle East Border 2016 2015 All From Refugee

Recent Stories

UAE Economic Forum 2019 discusses approaches to ac ..

1 hour ago

UAE working with Sudanese government to achieve Su ..

2 hours ago

Sharjah Archeology Authority welcomes archeologist ..

2 hours ago

Chairman of Sudan Sovereign Council meets UAE Chie ..

2 hours ago

Dubai Press Club hosts workshop for journalists on ..

2 hours ago

Russia's Bogdanov, Syrian Youth Party Chief Discus ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.