Brazil To Receive 15 Mln Doses Of AstraZeneca's COVID Vaccine In Jan-Feb - Health Minister

Sumaira FH 22 seconds ago Thu 03rd December 2020 | 08:30 AM

Brazil to Receive 15 Mln Doses of AstraZeneca's COVID Vaccine in Jan-Feb - Health Minister

RIO DE JANEIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd December, 2020) The first batch of 15 million doses of Oxford University and AstraZeneca's coronavirus vaccine will be shipped to Brazil in January and February, Health Minister Eduardo Pazuello said.

"In January and February, 15 million doses will arrive from this AstraZeneca-Oxford and Fiocruz technology order [Rio de Janeiro Oswaldo Cruz Foundation]. In total, 100 million doses will be delivered in the first semester," the minister said, speaking to the National Congress.

With the transfer of production technology, Fiocruz will be able to produce another 160 million doses of the vaccine in Brazil in the second half of the year, Pazuello said. A total of 260 million doses of the vaccine will be enough to vaccinate the country's citizens twice.

More Stories From World

