UrduPoint.com

Brazilian President Praises BRICS' Bank Leadership For Efforts In Achieving Better World

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 13, 2023 | 07:07 PM

Brazilian President Praises BRICS' Bank Leadership for Efforts in Achieving Better World

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on Thursday visited the New Development Bank's (NDB) headquarters in Shanghai and said that its leadership is strengthening the financial institution's leading role in achieving a better world without poverty and hunger

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2023) Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on Thursday visited the New Development Bank's (NDB) headquarters in Shanghai and said that its leadership is strengthening the financial institution's leading role in achieving a better world without poverty and hunger.

Lula is on a state visit to China from April 12-15 to boost bilateral relations and attract new Chinese investment in Brazil's economy.

"The New Development Bank is the product of a partnership among BRICS countries with a view to creating a world with less poverty, less inequality and more sustainability. In taking office as Bank President, Ms. Dilma Rousseff brings her extensive background and knowledge on public policies and the international scene, thus strengthening NDB's leading role in achieving a better world, without poverty or hunger," the Brazilian president was quoted as saying by the NDB.

As part of his visit to the NDB headquarters, Lula discussed ongoing and potential projects in Brazil with the bank's senior management, in particular the parties discussed renewable and clean energy, modern transport infrastructure and urban mobility, as well as water and sanitation efficiency.

Dilma Vana Rousseff served as Brazilian president from 2011 to 2016. She was impeached in August 2016 after the parliament accused her of misusing public funds. The ex-president was unanimously elected as president of the multinational bank by NDB's Board of Governors on March 24.

The NDB is an international financial institution established in 2014 at the annual summit held between Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa (BRICS). The NDB aims to mobilize resources for infrastructure and sustainable development projects in the BRICS and in other emerging markets and developing countries through the provision of loans, guarantees and other financial instruments.

Related Topics

India World Water Russia China Parliament Visit Bank Shanghai Brazil South Africa March April August 2016 Market From

Recent Stories

Farmers hold protest against delay in repair of CR ..

Farmers hold protest against delay in repair of CRBC

8 minutes ago
 BoAJK launches easy, prompt repayment based loan s ..

BoAJK launches easy, prompt repayment based loan schemes

8 minutes ago
 KU, Trkiye Yunus Emre Institute inks MoU to establ ..

KU, Trkiye Yunus Emre Institute inks MoU to establish Turkish language culture c ..

8 minutes ago
 Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre organises live in ..

Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre organises live interaction with astronaut Sulta ..

58 minutes ago
 Total liquid foreign reserves reach near $ 9.56 bi ..

Total liquid foreign reserves reach near $ 9.56 billion

10 minutes ago
 Hungary to Withdraw Representatives from IIB After ..

Hungary to Withdraw Representatives from IIB After Its Inclusion in US sanctions ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.