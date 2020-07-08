UrduPoint.com
Brazil's President Contracts Virus As US Starts WHO Withdrawal

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 08th July 2020 | 03:02 PM

Brazil's president contracts virus as US starts WHO withdrawal

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has tested positive for the coronavirus after months of downplaying the dangers of the disease, as the United States begins its withdrawal from the World Health Organization despite logging a record number of new infections

Rio de Janeiro, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2020 ) :Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has tested positive for the coronavirus after months of downplaying the dangers of the disease, as the United States begins its withdrawal from the World Health Organization despite logging a record number of new infections.

The American pull-out from the WHO comes as the UN agency conceded there was "emerging evidence" coronavirus is transmitted through particles in the air, heightening fears over an illness that has already infected nearly 11.8 million people worldwide and caused more than 540,000 deaths.

Countries are struggling to keep a lid on new cases as they attempt to restart economies, with Australia's second-biggest city becoming the latest victim of a second surge after recently lifting virus restrictions.

Millions in Melbourne prepared for a return to lockdown Wednesday that was forecast to run six weeks, as soaring community transmission brings more than 100 new cases daily in the city.

Bolsonaro, who said he had experienced only mild symptoms so far, said he was feeling "perfectly well" as he removed his mask in a tv interview Tuesday to announce his diagnosis.

