London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2021 ) :Queen Elizabeth II's 99-year-old husband, Prince Philip, was on Friday moved back to a private London hospital after a successful heart procedure, Buckingham Palace said, raising hopes for his recovery.

The announcement came just as US broadcaster CBS released another clip of its interview with the Duke of Edinburgh's grandson, Prince Harry, and his wife, Meghan, which has triggered a transatlantic royal war of words.

The couple's criticisms about royal life and the concerns for the health of Philip, who turns 100 in June, have prompted calls for the broadcast to be postponed.

Harry, 36, and Meghan, 39, stepped back as working royals last year. She has accused the centuries-old institution of peddling lies about them.

Meghan is also reportedly facing an internal palace investigation into claims that she bullied royal household staff during her time in Britain.

The immediate concern in the UK on Friday was for the aged Prince Philip, after he was moved from a specialist cardiac unit to recuperate at the private hospital he first entered nearly three weeks ago.

A National Health Service (NHS) ambulance with tinted windows was seen driving away from the state-run St Bartholomew's Hospital at about 1200 GMT.

He had been brought to the specialist site near St Paul's Cathedral in a similar vehicle, with police and royal protection officers blocking the views of waiting photographers and camera crews.

Prince Philip was driven back to King Edward VII's Hospital in the upmarket Marylebone district of central London, where he was first admitted on February 16 after feeling unwell.