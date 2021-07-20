Brussels threatens fines against Poland over judiciary ruling

The European Commission on Tuesday warned Poland that it would demand fines against Warsaw if the authorities refused to conform with a ruling from the EU's top court on judicial reforms

Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2021 ) :The European Commission on Tuesday warned Poland that it would demand fines against Warsaw if the authorities refused to conform with a ruling from the EU's top court on judicial reforms.

"Poland needs to inform us about the measures forseen to that effect by August 16, as requested by the court. Failing that the commission will request the European Court of Justice to impose a penalty payment on Poland," commission vice-president Vera Jourova said.