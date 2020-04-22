UrduPoint.com
Bulgaria Reports 2.1 Pct Gov't Surplus In 2019

Muhammad Irfan 3 seconds ago Wed 22nd April 2020 | 03:21 PM

Bulgaria reports 2.1 pct gov't surplus in 2019

SOFIA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2020 ) :Bulgaria's general government institutional sector reported in 2019 a surplus of 2.47 billion BGN (1.37 billion U.S. Dollars) or 2.1 percent of gross domestic product (GDP), official statistics revealed on Wednesday.

According to preliminary data from the country's National Statistical Institute (NSI), the central government and the social security funds sub-sectors saw surpluses of 2.

35 billion BGN and 266 million BGN.

Meanwhile, the sub-sector local government reported a deficit of 146 million BGN, the NSI said. The government debt of Bulgaria for 2019 was 24.205 billion BGN, or 20.4 percent of GDP, it added.

The general government institutional sector reported surpluses of 2.0 percent in 2018, 1.1 percent in 2017 and 0.1 percent in 2016, while the government debt stood at 22.3 percent, 25.3 percent and 29.3 percent of GDP, respectively.

