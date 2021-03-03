UrduPoint.com
Burkina Road Bomb Kills Six In Ambulance

Muhammad Irfan 19 minutes ago Wed 03rd March 2021 | 04:45 PM

Six people, including a pregnant woman and a young girl, were killed in northern Burkina Faso when the ambulance they were travelling in struck a highway bomb, authorities said Wednesday

Ouagadougou (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2021 ) :Six people, including a pregnant woman and a young girl, were killed in northern Burkina Faso when the ambulance they were travelling in struck a highway bomb, authorities said Wednesday.

"An ambulance from the Djibo health district hit a mine on the road between Gaskinde and Namissiguia in the Sahel region," government spokesman Ousseni Tamboura said in a statement after the Tuesday incident.

"This cowardly and barbarous incident occurred when the ambulance was transporting people to Ouagadougou," he said of the attack.

The six who died were a pregnant woman, her husband, two women accompanying her, a young girl and the ambulance driver.

The vehicle was "completely ripped apart," the source said.

