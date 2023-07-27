Open Menu

Burundi To Host Rosatom Delegation In September - Foreign Minister

Faizan Hashmi Published July 27, 2023 | 08:09 PM

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th July, 2023) Burundi will host a delegation of Russian nuclear agency Rosatom in September to discuss details of cooperation on peaceful use of nuclear energy, Burundian Foreign Minister Albert Shingiro told Sputnik on Thursday.

"Very soon, in September, a Rosatom team will arrive in Bujumbura to discuss the details of the project from a technical point of view," the minister said on the sidelines of the Russia-Africa summit.

Earlier in the day, Russia and Burundi have singed an agreement on cooperation on peaceful use of nuclear energy.

