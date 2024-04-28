Golf: LPGA LA Championship Scores
Muhammad Irfan Published April 28, 2024 | 10:20 AM
Los Angeles, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2024) Leading third-round scores on Saturday in the LPGA Los Angeles Championship (USA unless noted, par-71):
206 - Hannah Green (AUS) 67-69-70, Grace Kim (AUS) 64-66-76
207 - Im Jin-hee (KOR) 72-72-63, Esther Henseleit (GER) 68-68-71, Maja Stark (SWE) 65-69-73
208 - Nasa Hataoka (JPN) 73-71-64
209 - Hsu Wei-ling (TPE) 72-69-68, Jennifer Kupcho 70-69-70, Ryu Hae-ran (KOR) 66-72-71
210 - Ayaka Furue (JPN) 74-69-67, Ally Ewing 72-68-70, Karis Davidson (AUS) 69-71-70, Nataliya Guseva (RUS) 66-73-71, Emily Kristine Pedersen (DEN) 70-67-73
211 - Patty Tavatanakit (THA) 70-74-67, Aline Krauter (GER) 71-71-69, Celine Boutier (FRA) 68-74-69, Sarah Kemp (AUS) 71-69-71, Chanettee Wannasaen (THA) 65-73-73, Rose Zhang 69-69-73
