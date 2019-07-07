UrduPoint.com
Bus Accident In DRC Kills 9, Wounds Almost 50 - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 13 seconds ago Sun 07th July 2019 | 09:30 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2019) A bus accident killed nine people and left 47 severely injured in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, local media reported Sunday.

According to Radio Okapi, the bus transporting both people and goods crashed into three other cars on its way from Kikwit to Kinshasa late Saturday. The accident was likely caused by speeding.

All those injured were taken to the Kikwit General Hospital.

Kikwit Deputy Mayor Jean-Claude Mungala said as quoted by the radio station that according to the recently taken measures, the bus was not allowed to leave Kikwit after 6:00 p.m. local time (17:00 GMT) but set off anyway at 7:00 p.m. Moreover, the bus was overloaded with passengers and such goods as corn and goats. As a result, local authorities have decided to shut down the transport agency owning the bus.

