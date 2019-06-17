UrduPoint.com
Bus Crashes In Venezuela Leaving 16 People Dead - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 17th June 2019 | 06:00 AM

Bus Crashes in Venezuela Leaving 16 People Dead - Reports

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2019) A total of 16 people died as a result of a bus crash in Venezuela, local media reported.

The bus was heading from the city of San Cristobal for the city of Maracaibo when its tire burst, which resulted in the loss of the driver's control over the vehicle and the latter's overturn.

Some people were also injured by the accident. All the injured people were sent to a nearby hospital.

Further details of the incident remain unknown. 

