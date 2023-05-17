The construction of the Bushehr nuclear power plant is underway, and Iran's debt to Russian state nuclear agency Rosatom has been reduced, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th May, 2023) The construction of the Bushehr nuclear power plant is underway, and Iran's debt to Russian state nuclear agency Rosatom has been reduced, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Wednesday.

"Construction is underway. Issues regarding debt have been resolved, it has actually been reduced. Today, our companies are discussing issues related to a further financing mechanism using various currencies, using budgetary or commercial lending," Novak told reporters.