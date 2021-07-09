Cairo Hopes for Quick Recovery of Air Traffic From Russia to Egyptian Resorts

Egypt hopes for a quick recovery of the tourist traffic after the lifting of the ban on flights from Russian cities to Egyptian resorts, the country's foreign ministry said in a statement to Sputnik

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2021) Egypt hopes for a quick recovery of the tourist traffic after the lifting of the ban on flights from Russian cities to Egyptian resorts, the country's foreign ministry said in a statement to Sputnik.

Earlier in the day, Russian President Vladimir Putin canceled the decree, which banned flights to Egyptian resorts and recommended tour operators and travel agents to refrain from selling tours to this country.

"Egypt welcomes the decision of the Russian Federation to lift the ban on charter flights to Egypt and hopes for a quick return of Russian tourism to Egyptian resorts, which will strengthen bilateral cooperation in tourism," the country's foreign ministry said.

This decision reflects strong ties between countries in various fields, it said.

The ministry also stressed that the Egyptian authorities had taken a number of measures to combat the coronavirus.

Scheduled flights from Russia to Cairo were restored in April 2018 after suspension from November 2015 due to the crash of a Russian airliner over the Sinai Peninsula. However, Egyptian resorts were still closed to charters from Russia. On April 23, the press service of the Egyptian President announced that Cairo and Moscow had agreed on the full resumption of flights. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed to Sputnik the agreement between the leaders of Russia and Egypt on the resumption of flights between Russian and the resorts of Hurghada and Sharm El-Sheikh.