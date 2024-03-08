PHNOM PENH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2024) Cambodia on Friday held an annual running event, the "Women Run 10k," to celebrate the International Women's Day.

Thong Khon, a senior minister and president of the National Olympic Committee of Cambodia, said that the event, with 10km and 4km categories, was attended by a total of 2,600 local and foreign runners, including 1,446 women.

"The Women Run 10k is not only to celebrate the International Women's Day, but also to encourage women to play sports," he said.

Khon added that it also played an important role in promoting gender equality in the sports sector.

The race started and ended at Botumvotey Pagoda Park, south of the Royal Palace in the capital Phnom Penh, he said, adding that the medals were awarded to women only.