(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Cambodia may miss out on the Sputnik V vaccine due to a belated request but hopes to be among the first to receive the second Russian-developed vaccine EpiVacCorona, Khmer Times reported Tuesday citing sources

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th September, 2020) Cambodia may miss out on the Sputnik V vaccine due to a belated request but hopes to be among the first to receive the second Russian-developed vaccine EpiVacCorona, Khmer Times reported Tuesday citing sources.

According to the newspaper, Cambodia lodged a request for the first registered vaccine only last week, after Russia had already pledged millions of doses to other countries worldwide. The request was made at a meeting between the country's prime minister, Hun Sen, and Russian Ambassador Anatoly Borovik.

Khmer Times learned from a source in Moscow that Cambodia will likely miss out on Sputnik V but stands a good chance of getting the soon-to-be-registered EpiVacCorona vaccine developed by the Vector research center in Novosibirsk.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, the southeast Asian nation has registered just 277 cases of COVID-19 and no deaths. However, Cambodia is keen to escape scenarios as had befallen its neighbors Myanmar and Vietnam that initially appeared to have contained the virus only to see cases proliferate with delay.