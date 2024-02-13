Cambodia Records 10th Confirmed Case Of Mpox
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 13, 2024 | 03:00 PM
PHNOM PENH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2024) Cambodia logged one more case of mpox, also known as monkeypox, bringing the total number of infections in the kingdom to 10 since last December, the Ministry of Health said in a statement on Tuesday.
"Laboratory results from the National Institute of Public Health showed on Monday that another man was positive for mpox, so the total confirmed cases of the disease in Cambodia have increased to 10," the ministry said.
The patient, who lives in Phnom Penh's Dangkao district, has been undergoing proper treatment at a hospital.
The ministry said the trend of mpox transmission in the Southeast Asian country is on the rise, renewing calls for people to be extra vigilant.
It said mpox virus is transmitted from person to person through all forms of sexual contact with a person with mpox and through direct contact with wounds, body fluids, saliva, and equipment contaminated with the virus.
It added that mpox can be passed from mother to child through an umbilical cord during or after birth if a pregnant woman has the disease.
