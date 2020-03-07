Cambodia Registers 1st Two Coronavirus Cases - Health Ministry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BANGKOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th March, 2020) Cambodia has registered its first two cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), the country's Health Ministry said on Saturday.

According to the Cambodian Khmer Times newspaper, citing the health authority, one of those infected is a Japanese citizen who sought medical help in the popular tourist destination of Siem Reap province, while the second one is a Cambodian man who was in contact with the patient.

Three more local residents, who interacted with the Japanese tourist, have been tested negative, yet they have been quarantined for 14 days.

"We have learned that the man had contacted his family members so we have now quarantined them and have them tested," Or Vandine, the health ministry's spokeswoman, was quoted as saying by the media outlet.

In the meantime, the total number of coronavirus cases in neighboring Vietnam has reached 20, according to the Vietnamese VGP government internet portal.

The Vietnamese Health Ministry announced three new cases of infection within a day. The first one is a 27-year-old Vietnamese citizen who returned to the province of Thai Binh from a trip to South Korea earlier this month.

Two other patients were hospitalized to the National Hospital of Tropical Diseases in Hanoi, both of them infected by a patient who had been tested positive earlier.

The number of confirmed coronavirus infections globally has surpassed 102,000, with almost 3,500 deaths, a vast majority of which were in China's Hubei province where the virus originated. At the same time, more than 57,000 people have recovered.