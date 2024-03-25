Cambodia's Microfinance Sector Ignites Record Growth For Local Currency In 2023
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 25, 2024 | 01:10 PM
PHNOM PENH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2024) Cambodia's microfinance sector reported that 25 percent of its loans and 16 percent of deposits were denominated in local Currency riel in 2023, according to a Cambodia Microfinance Association (CMA)'s statement on Monday.
The total loan balance in riel escalated to an unprecedented 5.56 trillion riel (1.37 billion U.S. dollars) last year, while the volume of riel deposits at microfinance deposit-taking institutions swelled to 1.52 trillion riel (nearly 376 million U.S. dollars).
"These figures are indicative of a growing confidence in the national currency," the statement said.
CMA's chairperson Dith Nita said the remarkable growth in transactions through Cambodia's Bakong payment system, with a 3.4-fold increase in riel transactions, significantly outstripping those in U.S. Dollars, underscored a year of unparalleled success for the national currency.
"This leap forward symbolizes a concerted push towards cementing the Khmer riel's position as a preferred medium of exchange, bridging the gap between digital and traditional commerce," she said. "It's a clear indication of Cambodia's journey towards economic self-sufficiency and sustainability."
Recent Stories
Shoaib Malik extends heartfelt birthday wishes to his wife Sana
PCB announces 29 Players to undergo fitness camp in Kakul tomorrow
Pak vs WI women: 20 probables announced for upcoming series
Hindu community celebrates Holi today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 March 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 March 2024
Sindh University celebrates Pakistan Resolution Day
District administrations slaps Rs55,500 fine on 27 traders
Fatal traffic accidents claim lives, several injured in Bahawalnagar
Minister pays visit to Ramazan Sasta Bazaar
More Stories From World
-
New Zealand glaciers continuously shrinking: snowline survey21 seconds ago
-
"Kung Fu Panda 4" tops China's box office chart32 seconds ago
-
France says several major anti-drug raids launched10 minutes ago
-
National University of Singapore launches AI institute10 minutes ago
-
Western Australia reports property damage as bushfire enters into 3rd day10 minutes ago
-
Mongolia issues warning of dust storms10 minutes ago
-
Death toll from heavy rains in Southeastern Brazil jumps to 2331 minutes ago
-
Five dead, 1,000 homes destroyed in PNG earthquake1 hour ago
-
North Korea says Japan PM requested summit with Kim Jong Un1 hour ago
-
"Kung Fu Panda 4" tops China's box office chart2 hours ago
-
Jaishankar's remarks over China's Zangnan disregard common sense, vicious attempt to win votes: Anal ..2 hours ago
-
Book of Xi's discourses on financial work published2 hours ago