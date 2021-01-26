Cambodia's de facto population has risen to 15.55 million by March 2019, up 16 percent from 13.4 million in the 2008 census, according to the final results of the 2019 general population census released on Tuesday

PHNOM PEHN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2021 ) :Cambodia's de facto population has risen to 15.55 million by March 2019, up 16 percent from 13.4 million in the 2008 census, according to the final results of the 2019 general population census released on Tuesday.

The kingdom has a male population of 7.57 million (48.7 percent) and a female population of 7.98 million (51.3 percent), the results said, adding that the number of households in the country is 3.55 million.

According to the results, 4.57 million, or 29.4 percent, of the population aged between 0 and 14 years old, 9.6 million, or 61.7 percent, aged between 15 and 59 years old, and nearly 1.38 million, or 8.9 percent, aged 60 years old and older.

"The percentage of the population living in urban areas is 39.4 percent and in rural areas 60.6 percent," Planning Minister Chhay Than said at the launching ceremony of the final census results.

There are one city and three provinces with more than one million inhabitants, he said, adding that Phnom Penh capital city has 2.3 million, Kandal has 1.2 million, Prey Veng hosts 1.1 million, and Siem Reap houses one million.

The results indicated that infant mortality rate was 18 infant deaths (less than one year of age) per 1,000 births in the 2019 census, down from 26 deaths in the 2008 census. Also, maternal mortality rate declined, between the two censuses, from 461 to 141 maternal deaths per 100,000 births.

"The 2019 population census are critical for the overall economic and social development of Cambodia, and will be useful for policy makers as well as leaders and planners," Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister Sar Kheng said at the launching event.

According to the results, the total population in the 2019 census had not included approximately 1.23 million Cambodian migrants working abroad.

The 2019 general population census was the fourth one in the Southeast Asian country after the first one was conducted in 1962, indicating that the country had the population of 5.7 million.

The second one was held in 1998, finding that the country had the population of 11.4 million and the third one was made in 2008, discovering that the country's population reached 13.4 million.