Cambodia's Total Export Up 18 Pct In Q1
Muhammad Irfan Published April 10, 2024 | 12:40 PM
PHNOM PENH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2024) Cambodia exported products worth 6.26 billion U.S. Dollars in the first quarter, up 18 percent from 5.3 billion dollars over the same period last year, said General Department of Customs and Excise (GDCE) in a report released on Wednesday.
Main exported products included apparel, footwear, and travel goods, bicycles, and a number of agricultural goods such as rice, rubber, cassava, bananas and mangoes, the report said.
The top five export destinations are the United States, Vietnam, China, Japan, and Thailand, the report added.
Meanwhile, the kingdom recorded the total imports at 6.23 billion dollars during the January-March period this year, up 6.3 percent from 5.86 billion dollars a year earlier, the report said.
Key imported items included petroleum, raw materials for garment, footwear and travel goods, vehicles, machinery, electronic appliances, and consumer products, among others, it added.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 April 2024
PM, UAE President exchange Eid greetings, reiterate desire to enhance ties
PM, Qatari PM resolve to expand ties
Google unveils new AI chips, arm-based processor for data centers
PM exchanges Eid greetings with leaders of Turkiye, UAE, Qatar & Oman
'I represent the Barca way', insists PSG coach Luis Enrique
Real Madrid v Manchester City Champions League starting line-ups
Italy considers stricter penalties for AI-related crimes
Malaysia Calls on Meta and TikTok to Enhance Platform Monitoring
S.Africa's ex-president Zuma wins court bid to run in May election
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif orders relief for prisoners on Eid
More Stories From World
-
China's auto sales up 10.6 pct in Q11 minute ago
-
Vietnam's livestock export turnover increases 4.8 pct in Q11 minute ago
-
China to launch construction, expansion projects of major cultural facilities1 minute ago
-
China renews yellow alert for thick fog1 minute ago
-
Tokyo stocks end lower ahead of US inflation data41 minutes ago
-
Landmark EU asylum reform goes to vote1 hour ago
-
How the EU wants to reshape its asylum system1 hour ago
-
German group mulls remote-controlled ships to fix skipper shortage1 hour ago
-
Biden welcomes Japan PM for state visit with eye on China1 hour ago
-
After Mideast tour, Spain PM to address MPs on Gaza2 hours ago
-
Pakistanis in China celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr with religious fervor2 hours ago
-
Egypt's women rappers fight for place in rising scene2 hours ago