Cambodia's Total Export Up 18 Pct In Q1

Muhammad Irfan Published April 10, 2024 | 12:40 PM

PHNOM PENH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2024) Cambodia exported products worth 6.26 billion U.S. Dollars in the first quarter, up 18 percent from 5.3 billion dollars over the same period last year, said General Department of Customs and Excise (GDCE) in a report released on Wednesday.

Main exported products included apparel, footwear, and travel goods, bicycles, and a number of agricultural goods such as rice, rubber, cassava, bananas and mangoes, the report said.

The top five export destinations are the United States, Vietnam, China, Japan, and Thailand, the report added.

Meanwhile, the kingdom recorded the total imports at 6.23 billion dollars during the January-March period this year, up 6.3 percent from 5.86 billion dollars a year earlier, the report said.

Key imported items included petroleum, raw materials for garment, footwear and travel goods, vehicles, machinery, electronic appliances, and consumer products, among others, it added.

