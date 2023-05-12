Canada 'Deeply Concerned' Over Escalation Between Gaza and Israel - Global Affairs

Ottawa expressed deep concern over the latest escalation between Gaza and Israel and called on both sides to immediately de-escalate, according to a statement released by Global Affairs Canada on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2023) Ottawa expressed deep concern over the latest escalation between Gaza and Israel and called on both sides to immediately de-escalate, according to a statement released by Global Affairs Canada on Friday.

"Canada is deeply concerned by the escalation between Israel and Gaza and stands firmly with the Israeli and Palestinian peoples in their right to live in peace, security, with dignity and without fear," the ministry said. "Canada calls for calm and immediate de-escalation to prevent any further loss of civilian life."

In addition, Ottawa expressed sadness over the deaths of civilians on both sides, including children in Gaza, underscoring the need to protect the civilian population and respect international humanitarian law.

The Canadian government also condemned the ongoing firing of rockets from the Gaza strip into Israeli territory, the statement said, adding that Tel-Aviv has the right to defend itself from terrorism, in line with the respect of human rights, and humanitarian law.

Canada urged Gazan and Israeli authorities to refrain from further escalation or any act that undermines a peaceful resolution to the conflict, the statement said.

The ministry added that it would continue to cooperate with international partners in support of lasting peace.

On Tuesday, Israel launched the operation "Shield and Arrow," conducting airstrikes against PIJ's militants in the Gaza Strip and their infrastructure, including rocket launchers and mortars. In response, militants of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad fired over 500 rockets at Israel, according to the IDF.

The Palestinian Health Ministry on Thursday said that Israeli strikes against the Gaza Strip killed 25 and injured 76 people.