Canada In Contact With Int'l. Partners Over Heart Inflammation After COVID Jab - Official

Faizan Hashmi 23 seconds ago Fri 25th June 2021 | 11:40 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th June, 2021) Canadian public health officials are in touch with the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) as well as other international health regulators regarding the cases of heart inflammation following immunization with coronavirus vaccines, Canada's chief medical officer Theresa Tam said on Friday.

"We've been following the situation very closely and linking with the CDC, our European counterparts, as well as Health Canada linking with other regulators, to monitor and understand the analysis on the [cases of] myocarditis, or inflammation of the heart," Tam said during a press briefing.

Canada is learning about the condition from international partners, including the United States and the United Kingdom, given the country's low vaccination numbers among young people, who are primarily affected by the condition, Tam said, noting that Ottawa is monitoring the domestic situation through its vaccine adverse effect reporting system (VAERS).

Tam, however, stressed that the individuals who reported the adverse effect had a mild reaction to the vaccines, and recommended individuals "take it easy" after vaccination, self-monitor for symptoms and contact a healthcare provider should they feel any discomfort.

On Wednesday, the CDC said that it continues to recommend coronavirus vaccinations for everyone 12 years of age and older, albeit with a new warning to watch for symptoms of an enlarged heart reported by a fraction of people receiving the Pfizer or Moderna inoculation.

The release urged vaccine recipients to "be on the lookout for any of the following symptoms: chest pain; shortness of breath; feelings of having a fast-beating, fluttering, or pounding heart" and to seek medical care if any of the symptoms occur following the first or second jab.

The US food and Drug Administration is expected to add similar warnings accompanying both vaccines, according to media reports.

Tam added that the Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) and the National Advisory Committee on Immunizations will have more to say on the issue next week.

