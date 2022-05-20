Canada Sanctions 14 Russians, Bans Trade in Luxury Goods With Russia

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2022) Canada has imposed new Russia sanctions on 14 individuals and banned exports and imports of luxury goods from and to Russia, the Canadian government said on Friday.

"These new measures impose restrictions on 14 individuals including Russian oligarchs, their family members, and close associates of the Putin regime. These individuals have directly enabled Vladimir Putin's senseless war in Ukraine and bear responsibility for the pain and suffering of the people of Ukraine," the statement said.

The restrictions also concern trade in luxury goods.

"As of today, the Government of Canada is banning the export of targeted luxury goods to Russia, including alcoholic beverages, tobacco, some textile products and sportswear, footwear, luxury clothing and accessories, jewelry, kitchenware, and art. Canada is also banning the importation of targeted luxury goods from Russia, including alcoholic beverages, seafood, fish and non-industrial diamonds. Together, these categories represented $75.7 million worth of goods in 2021," it said.