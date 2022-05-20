UrduPoint.com

Canada Sanctions 14 Russians, Bans Trade In Luxury Goods With Russia

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 20, 2022 | 07:09 PM

Canada Sanctions 14 Russians, Bans Trade in Luxury Goods With Russia

Canada has imposed new Russia sanctions on 14 individuals and banned exports and imports of luxury goods from and to Russia, the Canadian government said on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2022) Canada has imposed new Russia sanctions on 14 individuals and banned exports and imports of luxury goods from and to Russia, the Canadian government said on Friday.

"These new measures impose restrictions on 14 individuals including Russian oligarchs, their family members, and close associates of the Putin regime. These individuals have directly enabled Vladimir Putin's senseless war in Ukraine and bear responsibility for the pain and suffering of the people of Ukraine," the statement said.

The restrictions also concern trade in luxury goods.

"As of today, the Government of Canada is banning the export of targeted luxury goods to Russia, including alcoholic beverages, tobacco, some textile products and sportswear, footwear, luxury clothing and accessories, jewelry, kitchenware, and art. Canada is also banning the importation of targeted luxury goods from Russia, including alcoholic beverages, seafood, fish and non-industrial diamonds. Together, these categories represented $75.7 million worth of goods in 2021," it said.

Related Topics

Exports Ukraine Russia Canada Jewelry Vladimir Putin Textile Family From Government Million

Recent Stories

European Council President Endorses Albania for Ac ..

European Council President Endorses Albania for Accession Talks, Fast Integratio ..

3 minutes ago
 Islamabad High Court grants protective bail to MPA ..

Islamabad High Court grants protective bail to MPA

3 minutes ago
 Blinken to Meet With Saudi Deputy Defense Chief in ..

Blinken to Meet With Saudi Deputy Defense Chief in Washington on Friday - State ..

3 minutes ago
 PESCO notifies power suspension from various grid ..

PESCO notifies power suspension from various grid stations

3 minutes ago
 UN rights chief begins landmark China trip from Mo ..

UN rights chief begins landmark China trip from Monday

6 minutes ago
 US Climate Envoy Kerry Heads to Switzerland, Germa ..

US Climate Envoy Kerry Heads to Switzerland, Germany to Discuss Climate

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.