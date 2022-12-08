Canada to Invest Up to $800Mln in Major Indigenous Conservation Project - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2022) The Canadian government issued a statement on Wednesday announcing that it will invest up to $800 million in a conservation project led by Indigenous people.

"The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today announced up to $800 million over seven years, starting in 2023-24, to support up to four Indigenous-led conservation initiatives. Once completed, these projects could protect an additional up to one million square kilometers," the statement said.

This investment will support the establishment of protected areas through an innovative funding model dubbed Project Finance for Permanence, the statement said.

The funding helps bring together 30 Indigenous governments and organizations in the Northwest Territories, the statement said.

"Funding is also intended to support the conservation of lands and waters in the Northernshelf Bioregion in British Columbia, in Qikiqtani Region in Nunavut, and in Ontario's Hudson Bay Lowlands, as well as the coastline of Western Hudson Bay and southwestern James Bay - one of North America's most carbon-rich and biodiverse ecosystem," the statement said.

Trudeau characterized the initiative as being another step forward in order to deliver a vision of conservation that has partnership and reconciliation at its core, the statement said.

"I'm looking forward to our shared work to deliver results for communities and for the nature that sustains us all," Trudeau said in the statement.