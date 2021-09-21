UrduPoint.com

Canada's Election Frontrunners Cast Ballots As Vote Enters Final Hours

Tue 21st September 2021

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st September, 2021) Canada's election frontrunners, sitting Prime Minister and Liberal head Justin Trudeau and Conservative leader Erin O'Toole, cast their ballots on Monday.

Canada's 44th Federal election is underway on Monday. Voting began at 8:30 a.m. local time (11:00 a.m. GMT) in Newfoundland and Labrador and will come to a close in British Columbia at 7 p.m. local time (2 a.m. GMT).

Trudeau, Canada's 23rd prime minister, was accompanied by his three children as he cast a ballot in Montreal, Quebec.

Meanwhile, O'Toole, in the presence of his wife, cast his vote in Bowmanville, Ontario, which is an hour's drive east of Toronto.

Both frontrunners later issued messages via Twitter encouraging Canadians to vote.

A record 5.78 million Canadians have already cast early ballots, representing an 18.46% increase in advance voting when compared to 2019, Elections Canada said.

