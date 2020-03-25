(@ChaudhryMAli88)

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2020) The number of identified Canadian novel coronavirus (COVID-19) cases now stands at 2,176, Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Theresa Tam told reporters.

The total represents an increase of almost 50 percent from the 1,474 confirmed COVID-19 cases announced on Monday.

"In Canada, as of this moment, there are 2,176 cases of COVID-19 and 25 deaths," Tam said Tuesday.

The chief medical officer added that 220 of the Canadians evacuated from the Grand Princess cruise ship have been released from quarantine at Canadian Forces Base Trenton, while 13 passengers and their close contacts from the coronavirus-ravaged ship remain in isolation.

Tam said that to date approximately 120,000 individuals have been tested for the deadly virus, with 10,000 tests being performed daily.

Canadian health officials have said that the rise in community transmission - now accounting for half of the cases - is concerning and that Canadians must heed the advice of public health officials and do their part in stopping the transmission of the disease.

Globally, according to the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center, there are almost 415,000 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus and more than 18,500 deaths resultant from the disease.