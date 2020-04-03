Canada's total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases has risen to 11,747, while the death toll now stands at 152, Health Ministry data revealed on Friday

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd April, 2020) Canada's total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases has risen to 11,747, while the death toll now stands at 152, Health Ministry data revealed on Friday.

According to the ministry data, over the past 24 hours, the number of those infected has increased by 1,281 from 10,466.

Quebec and Ontario remain the hardest hit in the country with an 5,518 confirmed cases in Quebec and 67 deaths in Ontario.