UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Canada's Number Of COVID-19 Cases Jumps To 11,747, Death Toll Tops 150 - Health Ministry

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 03rd April 2020 | 08:58 PM

Canada's Number of COVID-19 Cases Jumps to 11,747, Death Toll Tops 150 - Health Ministry

Canada's total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases has risen to 11,747, while the death toll now stands at 152, Health Ministry data revealed on Friday

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd April, 2020) Canada's total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases has risen to 11,747, while the death toll now stands at 152, Health Ministry data revealed on Friday.

According to the ministry data, over the past 24 hours, the number of those infected has increased by 1,281 from 10,466.

Quebec and Ontario remain the hardest hit in the country with an 5,518 confirmed cases in Quebec and 67 deaths in Ontario.

Related Topics

Canada Ontario From

Recent Stories

US Embassy Awaits Russia's Explanation of Cancella ..

3 minutes ago

COVID-19 Pandemic 'Threat' to Global Food Security ..

6 minutes ago

Chairman NADRA presents Rs 50 mln cheque to Prime ..

6 minutes ago

Quarantine established in Police Station Shamozai: ..

6 minutes ago

Turkey Plans to Treat COVID-19 By Using Blood From ..

6 minutes ago

Pakistan Navy And Pakistan Customs Intelligence Se ..

13 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.