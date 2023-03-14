UrduPoint.com

Car Bomb Blast Injures 2 In Zaporizhzhia's Melitopol - Official

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 14, 2023 | 11:48 PM

Car Bomb Blast Injures 2 in Zaporizhzhia's Melitopol - Official

Two people were taken to a hospital after a car bomb exploded in the city of Melitopol in Zaporizhzhia region, a regional councilor said Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th March, 2023) Two people were taken to a hospital after a car bomb exploded in the city of Melitopol in Zaporizhzhia region, a regional councilor said Tuesday.

"A man and a woman have been injured, according to a situation update. They have been hospitalized," Vladimir Rogov said on social media.

The Toyota Land Cruiser Prado was parked near a market when the improvised explosive device went off, Rogov said.

The energy released by the blast was equivalent to 1 kilogram (2.2 Pounds) of TNT.

The official blamed the "terrorist" explosion on the Ukrainian government, which, he said, hopes to "destabilize the region and disrupt its peaceful life."

The preliminary investigation identified the car's owner as Ivan Tkach, who runs a local transport company. Rogov said the Ukrainian government had labeled the businessman as a traitor for "collaborating with Russia."

