Caracas Appreciates Moscow's Support For Venezuelan Sovereignty - Maduro

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 6 minutes ago Mon 23rd September 2019 | 12:55 PM

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro thanked Russia for supporting the sovereignty of his country during an interview with the Rossiya 24 news channel, a part of which was broadcast on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd September, 2019) Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro thanked Russia for supporting the sovereignty of his country during an interview with the Rossiya 24 news channel, a part of which was broadcast on Monday.

"Russia, with its global leadership, has come out with strong support in defense of Venezuelan sovereignty and its right to peace. And I thank Russia and the entire Russian people for their understanding and for their solidarity with the people of Venezuela," Maduro said.

According to him, Venezuela and Russia have a long historical relationship that has been characterized by mutual trust.

"And, of course, in the coming days and weeks, we will continue to promote our relations," the president added.

Venezuela has been experiencing a humanitarian and political crisis that intensified in January when US-backed opposition leader Juan Guaido disputed Maduro's re-election and declared himself interim president.

Maduro has called Guaido a US puppet and accused Washington of trying to orchestrate a coup to force a change of government in Venezuela in an aim to claim its resources. While the United States and its allies have recognized Guaido as the country's leader, Russia and several other countries insist that Maduro is the only legitimate president of Venezuela.

