Case Initiated After Deadly Blast In Apartment Block In Zelenodolsk- Russian Investigators

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 30th March 2021 | 03:10 AM

Case Initiated After Deadly Blast in Apartment Block in Zelenodolsk- Russian Investigators

KAZAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2021) A criminal case on causing death by negligence was initiated after the collapse of several apartments in an apartment block in the city of Zelenodolsk in the Russian republic of Tatarstan, which killed one and injured several people, regional investigators said.

"Investigators... opened a criminal case over a crime under Article 109 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (causing death by negligence)," the investigative department said.

"Various versions of what happened are being considered, the main one is a household gas leak," it said.

