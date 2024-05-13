Catalan Separatist Aims To Form Minority Regional Govt
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 13, 2024 | 05:50 PM
ArgelèssurMer, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2024) Catalan separatist leader Carles Puigdemont said Monday he would seek to form a pro-independence minority government in the Spanish region despite a weekend electoral setback.
Spain's governing Socialist Party won a regional election in Catalonia on Sunday, snatching away separatist parties' majority. But Puigdemont insisted he was still in a position to rally pro-independence groups and form a regional government. "We can assemble a coherent majority," added Puigdemont, who lives abroad in exile to escape trial for leading a botched independence bid in 2017.
"Not an absolute one, but a coherent one, bigger than the one the Socialist Party candidate can gather," added Puigdemont, leader of the centre-right hardline separatist party JxCat.
"We are going to concentrate on that from now on."
He said he envisaged standing as a candidate for leader in a vote in the new Catalan regional parliament.
The Socialists won 42 of the regional parliament's 135 seats on Sunday -- nine more than in the previous election in 2021, but short of an absolute majority.
Analysts say the Socialists could ally with the radical left Comuns Sumar, which won six seats, and moderate independence party ERC, which won 20.
JxCat, ERC and the smaller hard-left CUP secured 59 seats between them, compared with 74 last time.
Puigdemont insisted the independence parties had "potentially more options" for winning office.
He said he had been in touch with ERC to discuss creating "a pro-sovereignty government".
Puigdemont spoke in Argeles-sur-Mer, a few kilometres (miles) from the Spanish border.
Ahead of the vote, he had pledged to retire from politics if he lost.
Sunday's result offered a boost to Spain's Socialist Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez.
He had wanted to show that his policy of defusing tensions triggered by the 2017 crisis had worked, reducing pro-independence sentiment in the wealthy northeastern region of eight million people.
rs-CHZ/rlp/jm/
Recent Stories
Weather update: Country's most parts to remain dry, hot
Pakistan vows to advance SCO’s security, development cooperation agenda: Dar
PM directs to use technology for making wheat procurement process transparent
Foreign firm brings 200MW solar energy to Pakistan
Deputy PM arrives in Beijing, China
PCB Chairman Naqvi meets Irish counterpart Brian Mac Neice
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 May 2024
DP World ILT20 Season 3 to begin from 11 January 2025
Sharjah Public Library unveils interactive arts and crafts journey at SCRF 2024
"Wonder Walks” show makes an enthralling debut at SCRF 2024
Remarkable Young Minds Light up the Stage at Sharjah Children’s Reading
More Stories From World
-
Strikes kill four in occupied Ukraine, Russian border region1 hour ago
-
Indonesia flood death toll rises to 44 with 15 missing1 hour ago
-
Booking.com to face tough new EU tech rules2 hours ago
-
UN nears landmark deal on combatting biopiracy2 hours ago
-
S.Africa building collapse death toll climbs to 262 hours ago
-
Russia pounds 30 towns and villages in Ukraine's Kharkiv region2 hours ago
-
At least 34 killed in Indonesia floods, 16 missing2 hours ago
-
China says to sell initial batch of long-dated bonds this week2 hours ago
-
German court defeat deals fresh blow to far-right AfD2 hours ago
-
UK charges three for allegedly assisting HK intel services2 hours ago
-
Indonesia flood death toll rises to 43 with 15 missing3 hours ago
-
China says to sell initial batch of long-dated bonds this week3 hours ago