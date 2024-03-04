Open Menu

Cavani Hat-trick Fires Boca Juniors To Win Over Belgrano

Umer Jamshaid Published March 04, 2024 | 01:00 PM

BUENOS AIRES, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2024) Edinson Cavani netted a hat-trick as Boca Juniors recovered from a goal down to secure a 3-2 home victory over Belgrano in Argentina's Primera Division on Monday.

The visitors went ahead in the 21st minute through Lucas Passerini, who combined with Santiago Longo before drilling a shot into the top-right corner.

Boca equalized just after the hour when Cavani converted from the penalty spot after Longo brought down Cristian Medina.

The veteran Uruguayan striker put his side ahead shortly after with a delightful chip over goalkeeper Nahuel Losada following Lautaro Blanco's perfectly weighted through ball.

Boca were irrepressible and Cavani made it 3-1 by smashing home a first-time effort from the edge of the six-yard box after Blanco's cross.

Matias Marin reduced the deficit in the 90th minute as he curled a free-kick into the top-left corner. But Boca held their nerve in the closing minutes to clinch their third win from eight games.

