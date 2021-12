Cavusoglu, Blinken Discuss Ukraine, Syria on Sidelines of NATO Meeting

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st December, 2021) Turkish Minister of Foreign Affairs Mevlut Cavusoglu said Wednesday that the situation in Ukraine, Syria, Ethiopia and Caucasus was discussed during his talks with US State Secretary Antony Blinken.

"Discussed with (State Secretary) Blinken developments in Ethiopia, Ukraine, Syria, Caucasus and our bilateral relations," Cavusoglu said on Twitter.

The two diplomats spoke on the sidelines of the NATO foreign ministers meeting in Riga. The alliance's foreign ministers met against the backdrop of rising tensions over Russia's alleged attempts to build up troops at the Ukrainian border. Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev said earlier this week that Russia had told the US it had no plans to attack Ukraine.