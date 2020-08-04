UrduPoint.com
Cebu Pacific Advisory: Suspension Of Domestic Passenger Flights To/from Manila – Aug 4 To 18, 2020 As Of Aug 3, 2020; 6pm

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 04th August 2020 | 12:31 PM

ALL Cebu Pacific and Cebgo DOMESTIC flights to/from Metro Manila are CANCELLED from August 4 to 18, 2020, in line with the announcement of Modified Enhanced Community Quarantine (MECQ) over Metro Manila and adjacent provinces, and continued community quarantine over the rest of the country

Dubai (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2020) ALL Cebu Pacific and Cebgo DOMESTIC flights to/from Metro Manila are CANCELLED from August 4 to 18, 2020, in line with the announcement of Modified Enhanced Community Quarantine (MECQ) over Metro Manila and adjacent provinces, and continued community quarantine over the rest of the country.

CEB will continue to operate the following domestic flights:

Clark-Cebu-Clark, every Tuesday
Cebu-Davao-Cebu, every Tuesday

CEB also intends to operate the following international flights:

Frequency
5J 18 Manila-Dubai Every Sunday
5J 19 Dubai-Manila Every Monday
5J 194 Manila-Seoul (Incheon) Every Thursday
5J 5059 Tokyo (Narita)-Manila Every Wednesday / Saturday
(Starting Aug 8)
5J 817 Osaka-Manila
Every Friday
(Starting Aug 6)
5J 807 Manila-Singapore
Every Thursday / Saturday
(Starting Aug 6)
5J 808 Singapore-Manila
Every Friday/ Sunday
(Starting Aug 7)

Flights between Manila and Taipei, along with all other Cebu Pacific international flights, are also cancelled during this time.

CEB will also continue to mount all-cargo flights to ensure transport of essential goods across the country. The airline will also work with the government at the national and local levels to assist stranded passengers.

Passengers on cancelled flights have the following options:

Unlimited rebooking
Rebook to any travel date within three (3) months from original flight, with change (rebooking) fees and fare difference waived. If travel is after three (3) months, change fees are waived, but minimal fare difference may apply.

Two-year Travel Fund
Place the full cost of the ticket in a Travel Fund, or a virtual wallet with Cebu Pacific. Valid for two (2) years, the Travel Fund can be used to pay for flights up to a year out, or purchase add-ons (e.g. baggage allowance, seat selection, etc.)

Full refund
Passengers on cancelled flights are entitled to a full refund. However, due to the unprecedented volume of requests for refunds, the process may take at least four (4) billing cycles.

