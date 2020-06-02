UrduPoint.com
Cebu Pacific Operates Special Repatriation Flights Until June 7

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Tue 02nd June 2020 | 05:52 PM

Dubai-Manila route remains suspended until June 30

Dubai (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2020) Cebu Pacific (CEB), the Philippines’ largest national flag-carrier,willserve stranded passengers, returning Overseas Filipino Workers, and those on essential travel as the airline mounts special flights to select domestic destinations from June 3 to June 7, 2020.

All International flights—including the Dubai-Manila route—remainsuspended until June 30, 2020.

The airlinecontinues to work closely with the Inter-AgencyTask Force (IATF), as well as other national and local government authorities in the Philippines, with regard to the rules and requirements to resume commercial passenger flights between areas of the country under General Community Quarantine (GCQ).

In the meantime, CEB is looking to operate return journeys from Manila to General Santos City, Cagayan de Oro and Naga as special repatriation flights. Flights between Manila and Cebu are planned to start on June 5, 2020.

All these flights are set to depart and arrive from and at the Terminal 3 of the Ninoy Aquino International Airport.

Leisure travel remains prohibited at this time. Along with CEB reminders, guests are also reminded to keep posted with the IATF, as well as local government units of their point of origin and intended destination for the required documents.

