Strikes Kill Four In Occupied Ukraine, Russian Border Region

Umer Jamshaid Published May 13, 2024 | 04:50 PM

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2024) Four people have been killed by strikes in a Russian-held part of eastern Ukraine and a Russian border region, local officials said on Monday.

The Russian-installed leader of the eastern Lugansk region of Ukraine, which is occupied by Moscow, said rockets had hit an industrial zone in the territory.

"We already know of three killed and four wounded" in the attack on Krasnodon, which is known as Sorokyne in Ukrainian, the official, Leonid Pasechnik, said on social media.

Separately, regional authorities in the Kursk border region of Russia said one woman had been killed and three others wounded in a Ukrainian drone attack on several cars.

Moscow and Kyiv have escalated aerial attacks on each others border regions in recent weeks.

