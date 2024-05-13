Open Menu

Indonesia Flood Death Toll Rises To 44 With 15 Missing

Sumaira FH Published May 13, 2024 | 04:40 PM

Indonesia flood death toll rises to 44 with 15 missing

Tanah Datar, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2024) The death toll from flash floods and cold lava flow from a volcano in western Indonesia over the weekend has risen to 44 with 15 more missing, officials said Monday.

Hours of heavy rain caused large volcanic rocks to roll down one of Indonesia's most active volcanos into two districts on Sumatra island Saturday evening, while flooding inundated roads, homes and mosques.

"As of 13:00, the number of dead victims was 44 people," national disaster mitigation agency (BNPB) spokesman Abdul Muhari said in a statement on Monday.

Rescuers were still searching for 15 missing people in two districts -- Agam and Tanah Datar -- that were the worst hit by the floods and home to hundreds of thousands of people.

Residents said they heard rocks thundering down roads outside their homes when the heavy rains struck.

Refki Amelia, a 39-year-old mother-of-three in Agam, survived but lost her 65-year-old mother and her 15-year-old niece.

"My parents' house was right across from my home. (My mother) wanted to run outside but did not have the time, a big rock came crashing down," she told AFP on Monday.

"Her body was found two kilometres away. My surviving sister... is traumatised, so is her son.

"

Abdul Malik, head of the local search and rescue agency in provincial capital Padang, said Sunday that the bodies retrieved included two children -- a three-year-old and an eight-year-old.

Ilham Wahab, a West Sumatra disaster mitigation agency official, encouraged "people to evacuate to relatives' places, which are safer" than tent shelters in heavy rains.

"We are focused on first, searching and rescuing the victims, second, protecting the evacuees, protecting the vulnerable people," he said.

Provincial Governor Mahyeldi Ansharullah told reporters on Monday that around 130 people had evacuated to an elementary school in Agam, while more than 2,000 people were evacuated to several places in Tanah Datar.

Roads in the districts were turned into rivers, with mosques damaged and houses destroyed.

Muhari said 71 houses were completely swept away and 125 houses were moderately damaged.

Heavy rains inundated neighbourhoods with muddy flood waters and swept vehicles into a nearby river, while volcanic ash and large rocks rumbled down Mount Marapi.

Cold lava, also known as lahar, is volcanic material such as ash, sand and pebbles carried down a volcano's slopes by rain.

Related Topics

Dead Governor Flood Vehicles Padang Indonesia Sunday From Rains

Recent Stories

Weather update: Country's most parts to remain dr ..

Weather update: Country's most parts to remain dry, hot

1 hour ago
 Pakistan vows to advance SCO’s security, develop ..

Pakistan vows to advance SCO’s security, development cooperation agenda: Dar

2 hours ago
 PM directs to use technology for making wheat proc ..

PM directs to use technology for making wheat procurement process transparent

4 hours ago
 Foreign firm brings 200MW solar energy to Pakistan

Foreign firm brings 200MW solar energy to Pakistan

5 hours ago
 Deputy PM arrives in Beijing, China

Deputy PM arrives in Beijing, China

5 hours ago
 PCB Chairman Naqvi meets Irish counterpart Brian M ..

PCB Chairman Naqvi meets Irish counterpart Brian Mac Neice

5 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 May 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 May 2024

8 hours ago
 DP World ILT20 Season 3 to begin from 11 January 2 ..

DP World ILT20 Season 3 to begin from 11 January 2025

1 day ago
 Sharjah Public Library unveils interactive arts an ..

Sharjah Public Library unveils interactive arts and crafts journey at SCRF 2024

1 day ago
 "Wonder Walks” show makes an enthralling debut a ..

"Wonder Walks” show makes an enthralling debut at SCRF 2024

1 day ago
 Remarkable Young Minds Light up the Stage at Sharj ..

Remarkable Young Minds Light up the Stage at Sharjah Children’s Reading

1 day ago

More Stories From World