Central Asian Allies Telling Russia They Do Not Want US, NATO Military Presence - Lavrov

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2021) Allies in Central Asia keep telling Russia they do not want US and NATO military presence on their territory, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday.

"Our Central Asian neighbors, allies and strategic partners confirm in contacts that this is unacceptable for them ... They do not want such presence of the US or other NATO countries," Lavrov told reporters.