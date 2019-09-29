UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Central Chile Hit By 6.6 Magnitude Earthquake - National Seismological Center

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sun 29th September 2019 | 10:50 PM

Central Chile Hit by 6.6 Magnitude Earthquake - National Seismological Center

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th September, 2019) A 6.6 magnitude earthquake struck on Sunday the central part of Chile, the National Seismological Center said.

The tremors were registered at 15:57 GMT at the depth of 30.9 kilometers (19.2 miles), 70 kilometers from the city of Constitucion.

There are no immediate reports about any damages and victims caused by the earthquake.

Chile is located in a seismologically active zone, known as the Ring of Fire. The country, particularly lies along the border between the South American and Nazca tectonic plates, whose movement sometimes causes powerful earthquakes.

An 8.2 magnitude earthquake hit the country on January 24, 1939, killing some 28,000 people and becoming the deadliest quake in the history of Chile.

On May 22, 1960, some 9.5 magnitude quake hit the city of Valdivia, leaving 1,000-7,000 people killed. The disaster, known as the Great Chilean earthquake, is one of the most powerful quakes ever recorded.

Related Topics

Fire Earthquake Constitucion Valdivia Chile January May Border Sunday From

Recent Stories

TAQA issues $500 million bonds

2 hours ago

National Election Committee activates access cards ..

2 hours ago

Hazza Al Mansoori conducts Osteology aboard ISS

3 hours ago

Nahyan bin Mubarak to attend Chirac memorial servi ..

3 hours ago

Khalifa Foundation donates school supplies in Qala ..

3 hours ago

Community Development Authority holds workshop on ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.