Central Tokyo Logs Record-high Temperature For March
Faizan Hashmi Published April 01, 2024 | 02:40 PM
TOKYO, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2024) Central Tokyo logged a record-high temperature for March at 28.1 degrees Celsius, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA).
The summer-like heat was recorded at 1:32 p.m. local time in Chiyoda Ward at the heart of the Japanese capital, marking the highest reading for March since data began being collected in 1876, the JMA said.
The mercury soared mainly in the Kanto-Koshin regions of eastern and central Japan due to a high-pressure system, with a total of more than 60 sites reporting record-high temperatures for the month on Sunday, according to the agency.
The JMA said 28.6 degrees Celsius was logged in the Tokyo suburb of Fuchu in the afternoon, making it the hottest temperature for the site for March.
Other cities, including Yokohama, south of Tokyo, Otsuki in Yamanashi Prefecture, west of Tokyo, and Miyazaki in southwestern Japan, also saw temperatures hit 25 degrees Celsius or higher, defined by the weather officials as a "summer day."
Recent Stories
IHC judges’letter: SC takes suo motu notice
Elevating Smartphone Excellence: An Extensive Review of the vivo V30 5G
Shahid Afridi breaks silence about Babar Azam’s captaincy
Ten terrorists involved in suicide attack on Chinese in Shangla arrested
Youm-e-Hazrat Ali (r.a) being observed with reverence today
All-rounder Aliya Riaz, Commentator Ali Younis announce engagement
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 April 2024
Govt increases per litre petrol price by Rs9.66
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 March 2024
Armed bandits snatch ambulance and valuables
More Stories From World
-
Connectivity revives ancient Silk Road in China's Gansu Province19 minutes ago
-
Vietnam's production dips for first time in three months19 minutes ago
-
Malaysia's passenger traffic rises in February19 minutes ago
-
Cotton futures close higher19 minutes ago
-
Western France on red alert due to flood risk1 hour ago
-
Five Chinese personnel's remains brought back to China: Wang Wenbin1 hour ago
-
Award-winning film "Snow Leopard" to be released in China1 hour ago
-
SPA captures smooth flow of grand mosque visitors from Security Aviation Aircraft2 hours ago
-
Erdogan sees 'turning point' for Turkey after poll drubbing2 hours ago
-
Biden faces new moment of truth as Israel prepares for Rafah assault: US media2 hours ago
-
China releases fourth list of standardized geographical names of Zangnan2 hours ago
-
KSrelief distributes 500 food baskets in Bangladesh2 hours ago