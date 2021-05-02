UrduPoint.com
Chad Lifts Nightly Curfew Weeks After President's Death

Faizan Hashmi 1 hour ago Sun 02nd May 2021 | 05:40 PM

RABAT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd May, 2021) Chad's transitional military authority lifted an almost-two-week-long night-time curfew on Sunday that was imposed after the battlefield death of President Idriss Deby.

The Transitional Military Council, which was created by Deby's son Mahamat Idriss Deby, said the decision was effective immediately.

Chad tightened border and restricted movement after 6 p.m. on April 20 after the 68-year-old president died of the wounds he sustained in clashes with rebels in the country's north.

Mahamat Idriss Deby said that a 15-member council would lead the country toward a free and democratic election. The transitional period is expected to last 18 months.

More Stories From World

