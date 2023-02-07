UrduPoint.com

Chechen Leader Kadyrov Believes Russia's Operation In Ukraine Will Be Over Before Year-End

Faizan Hashmi Published February 07, 2023 | 08:53 PM

Chechen Leader Kadyrov Believes Russia's Operation in Ukraine Will Be Over Before Year-End

Russia's special military operation in Ukraine will be over before the end of this year, Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th February, 2023) Russia's special military operation in Ukraine will be over before the end of this year, Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov said on Tuesday.

"The special operation will be over before this year's end. The European states will recognize the viciousness of their actions, the West will kneel, and, as usual, the European states will have to cooperate on all issues with the Russian Federation. There should not be and will not be (any other option)," Kadyrov said in an interview with Chechen National Policy Minister Ahmed Dudayev published on Telegram, in answer to a question about resuming flights to the EU.

On January 11, the Chechen leader said that over 21,000 Chechen fighters were taking part in Russia's military operation in Ukraine, and more than 9,000 of them were on the frontline.

Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine on February 24, 2022 in response to calls by the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics for protection from Ukrainian troops. The Russian Defense Ministry said the operation, which targets Ukrainian military infrastructure, aims to "demilitarize and denazify" Ukraine, and to completely liberate Donbas.

