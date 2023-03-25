UrduPoint.com

Chief Of Swiss Armed Forces Not Ruling Out Country's Participation In NATO Drills

Faizan Hashmi Published March 25, 2023 | 07:07 PM

ZURICH (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2023) Chief of the Swiss armed forces Thomas Sussli said on Friday that he deemed it possible for his country to participate in NATO drills under the principle of "an attack one is an attack on all" laid out in Article 5 of the alliance charter.

"It doesn't really matter to us whether it's an Article 5 exercise or a general exercise. It is important for us to understand deployment procedures, structures, processes," Sussli said in an interview with the Swiss SRF broadcaster.

The army chief also said that apart from the Swiss air force and special forces, ground military units could also take part in such drills.

In February, the authorities of Switzerland, which is not part of the North Atlantic Alliance, announced that the Swiss military, together with NATO soldiers, would take part in ten exercises abroad in 2023. In particular, Switzerland will participate in Tiger Meet 2023, Adriatic strike, Arctic challenge 23, Argonaut and AIR RAID 2023 drills.

